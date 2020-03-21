Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 29 this morning and minus 4 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 21 overnight.
March 19
News Tibits – There was a train derailment near Sultan yesterday morning. There has been no reports of leaking product or injuries.
Things to watch today:
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- WFD on Scene at Lakeview - March 21, 2020
- New Travel Restrictions between Canada & US - March 21, 2020
- Saturday Morning News – March 21 - March 21, 2020