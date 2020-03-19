SE OPP Chapleau – Firearm and other items stolen

On March 18, 2020, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter occurrence at a residence on Cherry Street in Chapleau.
The break and enter occurred at some point between February 13 and March 18, 2020. The following items were stolen from the residence:
- 9mm GIRSAN pistol
- Garmin 64S GPS
- Approximately $300 in Canadian Currency
There are currently no suspects in this case.
Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online atwww.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
