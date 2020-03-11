Wednesday Morning News – March 11

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 17 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. Snow beginning near midnight. Amount 5 cm. Wind south 20 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 9.

Special Weather Statement – Significant snowfall expected tonight through Thursday night. Snowfall amounts tonight are expected to be in the 5 to 10 cm range with an additional 5 to 10 cm expected Thursday.

News Tidbits – The Wawa Figure Skating Club is holding their Challenge Fun Night tonight at 5:30 p.m. Details are on the Wawa-news Event Calendar.

Late last night Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Manitoulin Districts confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts, of a male in his 50s. The media release states, “While the Public Health investigation is ongoing, it is known that on March 2 and 3, this individual attended the PDAC (Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada) 2020 convention in Toronto. Public Health Sudbury & Districts are actively engaged in follow up and is collaborating with the Ministry of Health and the local health system.” Dr. Sutcliffe asked in the media release that all who attended PDAC 2020 to monitor for symptoms for 14 days.