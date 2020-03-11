Wawa Resident Danni Peters book nominated for 2020 Author Academy Award

“A Testimony Of Love,”written by Wawa resident, Danni Peters, has been nominated for a 2020 Author Academy Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. Her novel is up for an award in the Children’s and Middle Grade Category.

Testimony of Love is about a young boy who accidentally discovers a chest in his Great Grandma’s attic. The chest turns out to be a portal to a wonderful world of interesting characters. Danni invites readers to join David and discover the wonders of AB Land. The book was published this January 31st, 2019.

“Hundreds of books from authors throughout the world are up for an Author Academy Award,” said Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Author Academy Elite and the Author Academy Awards. “Our goal is to help further connect this global community of authors, maintain excellence and integrity of the book publishing industry, and raise awareness that the stories being told and the authors who write them are worth our attention.”

There is a public portion as part of the award evaluation, and people are asked to support by clicking this link. Select the Children’s and Middle Grade category, then in the list find and click on “A Testimony Of Love.”

The top ten finalists in each category will be invited to present their book synopsis at an Author Academy Awards Red Carpet Session on October 23, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Winners will be announced later that evening at the Author Academy Awards Ceremony where they will be invited to give an acceptance speech.