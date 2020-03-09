Province to update COVID-19 website twice daily

The Province of Ontario has a dedicated web page displaying current information on the status of COVID-19. Updates have been occuring every weekday at 10:30 a.m. showing the number of cases currently under investigation; and the number of confirmed positive, negative and resolved cases.

The website will now be updated twice a day; 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., seven days a week. Additionally, general information on each new confirmed case of COVID-19, including gender, age, public health unit, hospital (if applicable), where acquired and status will also be provided.

The media release states, “This information will be provided in lieu of the news releases the province has been issuing and will be supplemented by additional details provided by individual public health units.”

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, will continue to provide updates on COVID-19 at the regularly scheduled media briefings every Monday and Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Queen’s Park media studio.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Algoma. Algoma Public Health is actively monitoring the situation and providing public health guidance to returning travellers, local health professionals, and local employers.

