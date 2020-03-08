Sunday Morning News – March 8

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle late this evening and after midnight then 60 percent chance of ice pellets or freezing rain overnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming northeast 20 near midnight. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 17 overnight.

News Tidbits – Congratulations to Robert Case (Wawa) who won the $30,000 Registration Prize at this year’s ice fishing derby. Yesterday was a beautiful day to be out on the lakes, and today looks to be the same – have fun!

Top 3 Standings:

Wawa Lake

Place Fish Name City 1 10.01 – Lake Trout Marco Ubaldi Sault ste marie, ONT 2 9.00 – Lake Trout Chris Jones Wawa, ON 3 7.38 – Lake Trout Marja Alajoki Hawk Junction, ON

Hawk Lake

Place Fish Name City 1 11.48 – Pike Bob Spekking Marathon, ON 2 7.92 – Pike Dale Nobert Stoney Creek, ONTARIO 3 7.09 – Walleye Josh Murphy Wawa, ON

Manitowik Lake