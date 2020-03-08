Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle late this evening and after midnight then 60 percent chance of ice pellets or freezing rain overnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming northeast 20 near midnight. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 17 overnight.
News Tidbits – Congratulations to Robert Case (Wawa) who won the $30,000 Registration Prize at this year’s ice fishing derby. Yesterday was a beautiful day to be out on the lakes, and today looks to be the same – have fun!
Top 3 Standings:
Wawa Lake
|Place
|Fish
|Name
|City
|1
|10.01 – Lake Trout
|Marco Ubaldi
|Sault ste marie, ONT
|2
|9.00 – Lake Trout
|Chris Jones
|Wawa, ON
|3
|7.38 – Lake Trout
|Marja Alajoki
|Hawk Junction, ON
Hawk Lake
|Place
|Fish
|Name
|City
|1
|11.48 – Pike
|Bob Spekking
|Marathon, ON
|2
|7.92 – Pike
|Dale Nobert
|Stoney Creek, ONTARIO
|3
|7.09 – Walleye
|Josh Murphy
|Wawa, ON
Manitowik Lake
|Place
|Fish
|Name
|City
|1
|10.81 – Lake Trout
|Clyde Smith
|Wawa, ON
|2
|9.55 – Lake Trout
|Tim Wright
|Hawk Junction, ON
|3
|9.03 – Walleye
|Daniel Thompson
|Newaygo, MICHIGAN
- International Women’s Day 2020 – #EachforEqual - March 8, 2020
- Sunday Morning News – March 8 - March 8, 2020
- Saturday Morning News – March 7 - March 7, 2020