Tuesday Morning News – March 3

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Flurries beginning near noon. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 11 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

News Tidbits – The Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement (ANGA) has been rejected by several First Nations in Ontario. Michipicoten First Nation, Mississauga First Nation, and Nipissing First Nation

Unofficial results are that Mississauga First Nation had less than 12 per cent of eligible voters participating, Nipissing First Nation had 21% vote, and Michipicoten First Nation had 18% of their members vote. The ratification vote took place throughout the month of February.