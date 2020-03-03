Discovering the wonders of winter

During the month of January, students in the Kindergarten B class at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa), with the support of teacher Jenny Bouffard, created a winter world in their classroom.

Their learning environment truly reflected the reality of winter in Canada. Such being the case, students had the unique opportunity to do some ice fishing, an activity that enabled them to practice their letters, numbers and usual words.

The young students took great time in showing their parents how they could catch a big fish at school.