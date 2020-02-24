Breaking News

Monday Morning News – February 24

Post Views: 77

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 16 overnight.

News Tidbits – Hello Cannabis, Sault Ste. Marie’s first retail cannabis store will open to the public Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m.

Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*