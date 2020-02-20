Minister of Education on Province-Wide, One-Day Strike

Feb 20, 2020 at 14:40

Today, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement in response to tomorrow’s strike action by the four teachers’ unions (OSSTF, ETFO, OECTA, AEFO):

“Your child should be in class; they should not be the casualty of union-led escalation. The focus of union leaders ought to be on negotiating a deal that keeps students in class. Our government will remain squarely focused on providing stability to students who face escalation by teacher unions far too often throughout their educational journey. We have demonstrated this focus on students during the negotiation process, by advancing educational priorities that matter: merit-based hiring, enhanced investments in student priorities and special education over union demands for more generous wages and benefits and committed – in writing – to protecting all-day kindergarten.

Parents are losing patience with the union-caused disruption in their lives, the inconsistency in their children’s education, and the financial impact of scrambling for alternate care. That is why we will continue to stand with parents and offer financial assistance through the Support for Parents initiative, which is providing financial support directly in the pockets of working parents.

While union leaders are continuing to organize further disruption, our government remains focused on getting deals that ensure students are learning each and every day.”