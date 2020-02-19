Wednesday Morning News – February 19

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 28 this morning and minus 18 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 21 this evening and minus 33 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – Brotherhood has been honored with two nominations in the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards: Achievement in Visual Effects and Achievement in Music – Best Original Song. The visual effects wizardry in Brotherhood was magicked by Neishaw Ali’s Toronto-based SPIN VFX who said: “Brotherhood is a poignant story that touched the hearts of so many, and needed to be told. SPIN was honoured to join its journey, and we’re delighted by this nomination.”

Bramwell Tovey and Brotherhood’s writer / director Richard Bell were nominated for penning the original song “I’ve Got a Big One”: a ribald, jaunty pastiche of Great War marching songs. Bramwell Tovey is the music director emeritus of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and a Grammy-winning conductor and composer.

Brotherhood is playing in Sault Ste. Marie as part of the Shadows of the Mind Festival.