Monday Morning News – February 17

Happy Family Day!

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Snow beginning late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Snow at times heavy. Local blowing snow this evening. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 8 overnight.

News Tidbits – Be sure to enjoy the last events of this year’s Wawa Winter Carnival – the cardboard box races and stew supper hosted by our faith community!