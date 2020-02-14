Friday Morning News – February 14

Happy Valentine’s Day

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 40 this morning and minus 18 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Snow and local blowing snow beginning overnight. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 overnight. Temperature rising to minus 9 by morning. Wind chill near minus 21.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for Wawa – Pukaskwa Park – White River – Dubreuilville – Agawa – Lake Superior Park (all the areas in red to the right)

Bitterly cold wind chills near minus 40 are expected early this morning. Temperatures will rise start to rise later this morning.

News Tidbits – Today is the beginning of the annual Wawa Winter Carnival. Today’s events feature a chili luncheon at the Senior’s Club, Free Public Skating, Moonlight Walk, WFD Annual Bonfire & Hot Chocolate, Fireworks and Family Dance. Go out and enjoy some fun!

CN Rail issued a statement saying “”With over 400 trains canceled during the last week and new protests that emerged at strategic locations on our mainline, we have decided that a progressive shutdown of our Eastern Canadian operations is the responsible approach to take for the safety of our employees and the protestors,” J.J. Ruest, the president and CEO of CN.

VIA Rail issued a statement, “Via Rail has no other option but to cancel all of its services on the network, with the exception of Sudbury-White River (CP Rail) and Churchill-The Pas (Hudson Bay Railway), until further notice.”

These closures are in response to the blockades initiated by Tyendinaga Mohawk protesters (Belleville, Ont.), who have said they won’t end their blockade until the RCMP leaves the traditional territory of the Wet’suwet’en in northern B.C.