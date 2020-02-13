Thursday Morning News – February 13

Weather – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 19. Wind chill minus 44 this morning and minus 26 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 27 this evening and minus 36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park – White River – Dubreuilville – Agawa – Lake Superior Park