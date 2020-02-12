Breaking News

Storm Closures

There is no Walking Program tonight.

WFHT – Please be advised that the office has closed due to inclement weather. If you have an appointment scheduled and you are able to attend, your provider would be happy to see you. A staff member will be available by phone for the remainder of the afternoon.

Adult Hip Hop Cancelled Tonight, February 12th

 

 

