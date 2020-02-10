Breaking News

Monday Morning News – February 10

Post Views: 56

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h this afternoon. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Flurries at times heavy. Local blowing snow this evening and after midnight. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 15 overnight.

Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*