Charges laid in Drug Overdose Death

On February 7, 2020, members of the North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit, under the direction of Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), have charged one person as a result of a drug overdose, which claimed a life in East Ferris Township, Ontario.

On August 15, 2019, police were called to a residence on Marina Road in East Ferris Township, where Andrew DUQUETTE, 32-years-old, was found deceased. The investigation has revealed that the victim died as a result of a drug overdose.

Eric CHAMPAGNE, 29-years-old, from East Ferris Township, has been charged with:

Manslaughter, contrary to section 236(b) of the Criminal Code (CC); and with

Criminal Negligence Causing Death, contrary to section 220(b) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice located in North Bay on February 11, 2020.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has investigated 34 occurrences where charges have been laid for Manslaughter and/or Criminal Negligence Causing Death in relation to fatal overdoses since 2016. Of these occurrences, this is the first this year.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information atwww.p3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.