Sunday Morning Weather – February 9

Weather – Flurries ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning then light early this afternoon. High minus 4. Wind chill near minus 12. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

News Tidbits – The Bushplane Museum in the Soo is featuring a traveling exhibit about Hockey until March 29th. “Hockey”, a traveling collection of displays developed by the Canadian Museum of History has been augmented with items from local (SSM) hockey enthusiasts. If you are in the Soo, it might be very interesting to check out.