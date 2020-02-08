SSM OPP issue Warning about illicit drugs after death and injuries to another

The Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is issuing a warning to the public in regards to the use of illicit drugs.

On February 2, 2020 members from the Sault Ste. Marie OPP Detachment and Algoma Ambulance Service responded to a residence in Echo Bay, Ontario in regards to two persons in distress.

Officers arrived at the scene and located one deceased person and a second person who was in obvious distress.

The person in distress was transported to hospital and treated for their injuries.

It is suspected that the persons involved had recently consumed illicit drugs that were purchased in the Sault Ste. Marie area.

As a result of the incident, the Sault Ste. Marie Crime Unit under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) will be conducting an investigation into the incident.