Friday Morning News – February 7

Weather – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 19. Wind chill near minus 33. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Clear. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 31. Wind chill minus 30 this evening and minus 37 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Don’t Forget – Tonight you can get out and enjoy skating at the MMCC – The Family Skate is from 4 – 5 p.m. and Public Skating is from 7 – 8 p.m.