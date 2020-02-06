Minister of Education on Continued ETFO Escalation

Today, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement regarding continued escalation by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO):

“Our government has put forward reasonable proposals at the negotiating table, including a commitment to maintain full-day kindergarten, and it is deeply disappointing parents are still seeing repeated escalation at the expense of our students to advance higher compensation, including more generous benefit plans.

We firmly believe students should be in class, and we continue to stand ready to negotiate and reach a deal Ontario students deserve.”