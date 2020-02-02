Hornepayne Man charged with Possession for Purpose of Trafficking

On January 29, 2020, at approximately 8:00 p.m., members of the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a motor vehicle travelling on Rose Street in the Town of Hearst, with an expired validation sticker on its licence plate.

Police investigation revealed that the driver was in possession of a controlled substance and was subsequently arrested. Police seized suspected methamphetamine which had an estimated street value of $2,450.

Patrick LEMIEUX, 29-years-old, of Hornepayne, Ontario, has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Drive Motor Vehicle, No Currently Validated Permit contrary to section 7(1)(a) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA), and

Fail to Have Insurance Card contrary to section 3(1) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act (CAIA).

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Hearst, Ontario, on March 4, 2020, to answer to the charges.