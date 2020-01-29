SE OPP Chapleau look for boat motor thief

On Tuesday, January 28, 2019, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a theft from a storage building located on Old Highway 129 near Chapleau, Ontario. This property is locally known as the former MNRF tree nursery.

The exact timeframe of the theft is unknown at this time. The following outboard motors were taken from the site:

Two 15HP Johnson

One 15HP Evinrude

One 20HP Suzuki

One 4HP Johnson

One 2HP Honda

There are currently no suspects in this case. Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for these incidents should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.