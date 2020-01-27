Monday Morning News – January 27

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

News Tidbits – The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has provided notice that it is walking out on Thursday, January 30th, 2020. As a result, the Algoma District School Board will close all elementary schools, including Sir James Dunn in Wawa. Further information can be read here.

The Jacobs curling team is defending their provincial title at the Northern Ontario men’s provincial championship in Temiskaming Shores. Their first game is against Team Sayer on Wednesday.

This weekend’s “Let’s Get Physical” was well attended and all reports are that everyone had a great time. Congratulations to the staff at the MMCC for putting on this event and getting people active.