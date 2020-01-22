Wednesday Morning News – January 22

Weather – Cloudy. A few flurries beginning this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle. Amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 10.

News Tidbits – Prince Township Council voted to approve the ten-year loan of up to $440,000 to purchase a 2019 MaxiMetal tanker truck with an on-board pump from Commercial Emergency Equipment in Quebec. This will be the Prince Township Volunteer Fire Department’s very first new fire truck instead of a used vehicle. The truck, a demonstrator model, will be available for pickup in Woodstock, Ont., on Feb. 21. The Wawa Fire Department has also been approved to purchase a new fire truck.

Wahkohtowin Development General Partnership Inc. (Chapleau) will receive support to develop their idea of a “tree to home” supply chain that uses local resources and labour to meet local demand and address housing needs with adaptive, energy-efficient, and custom-designed homes. The project will develop custom-designed homes through partnership with Boreal Products and Hornepayne Lumber. Homes will be constructed using Boreal Products’ thermo-log technology. You can read more about other projects at this link.