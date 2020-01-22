Catch the Ace Week #2 Winner – Christian Lapointe

The second draw of the LDHC Foundation’s Catch the Ace raffle has been made and the lucky winner of $486 is Christian Lapointe. Congratulations! Envelope #18 was opened for Christian and revealed the King of Hearts.

The Ace of Spades is still hiding and the Jackpot currently sits at $1365.00 and growing each week. Make sure to get your tickets for week #3 today! Tickets are available until Tuesdays at 12 noon and the draw happens live on @LDHCFoundation Facebook page Wednesdays at 11 AM. The video is also available at Wawa-news.com

A special thank you to Circle K Wawa and PetroCan Wawa for selling tickets on behalf of the Foundation and thank you to everyone who purchased tickets to support the Foundation’s current campaign for a washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Devices Reprocessing Department.

For more information please visit www.ldhc.com/Foundation, contact us at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email us at [email protected]

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.