Tuesday Morning News – January 21

Weather – Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill near minus 13.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries overnight with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 16.

News Tidbits – The January 21st Corporate Planning and Regular Council meetings that were scheduled for tonight have been rescheduled to Tuesday, January 28th.

At the Magino Gold Project, Argonaut has made a community agreement, issuing 505,237 common shares to Michipicoten First Nation. The company also has agreements in place with Missanabie Cree First Nation, Batchewana First Nation, the Métis Nation of Ontario and Red Sky Métis Independent Nation, all of which have expressed their support for the project. The company has also consulted with the Garden River First Nation for multiple years with the aim of coming to a reasonable agreement.