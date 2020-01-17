Friday Morning News – January 17

Weather – Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 33 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill near minus 19.

News Tidbits – Rima Berns-McGown, the Ontario NDP critic for Poverty and Homelessness, has called on the provincial government to declare homelessness in the province a state of emergency.

Ontario is sending another seven fire management personnel to provide fire management support and expertise to Australia. 28 personnel have been sent to the states of New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria for deployments lasting 31 or 38 days.

Premier Doug Ford has announced the creation of a scholarship fund to honour the victims of the recent fatal plane crash in Iran. The fund will disburse the proposed scholarships of $10,000 to 57 students, one in memory of each victim.