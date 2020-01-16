Thursday Morning News – January 16

Weather – Periods of light snow ending early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 28. Wind chill minus 21 this evening and minus 33 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – Lacroix Enterprieses in Dubreuilville has take an amazing initiative. As of April 22, 2020 plastic bags will no longer be available. Congratulations on a huge step.

Wawa has hockey teams on the road this weekend. the Bantam Travellers are competing at the Silver Stick International Bantam A Tournament in Port Huron. The Atom and Peewee Rep teams are heading west to Thunder Bay to compete in the Robins Tournament. Good luck and safe travels to the teams.

The Honourable Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, announced the government’s plan to offer parents up to $60 per day if strike actions close schools or school-based child care centres. Wawa-news will have more on this in a separate report.