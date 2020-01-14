Two New RAAM Clinics in Northern Ontario

There are two new RAAM Clinics in Northwestern Ontario. Marathon and Nipigon have now opened Rapid Access Addiction Medicine (RAAM) Clinics to serve those with substance abuse issues, primarily addictions to opioids and alcohol. They offer community-based, low barrier services for patients seeking treatment for substance use disorders. RAAM Clinics focus on addiction medicine and offers both medication and psychosocial interventions to meet individual goals.

Marathon RAAM Clinic is located at the Marathon Family Health Team Clinic and is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Drop-ins are welcome during Clinic hours. No referral is necessary, although referrals from healthcare professionals are certainly accepted – fax to: (807) 229-2672.

The Nipigon RAAM Clinic, located at the Nipigon District Family Health Team is open Tuesdays from 1:00pm to 5:00 pm and Wednesday’s from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. Drop-ins are welcome during Clinic hours. No referral is necessary, although referrals from healthcare professionals are certainly accepted – fax to: (807) 887-5991