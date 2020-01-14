Tuesday Morning News – January 14

Weather – Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 18 this morning.

Tonight – Snow ending late this evening then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 16 overnight.

Weather and roads are poor to the west of Wawa. School buses servicing Nipigon, Red Rock, Dorion and Lake Helen are cancelled today due to poor highway conditions. Nipigon and Red Rock in town buses are also cancelled.

News Tidbits – The NDP is calling for an explanation why there was a a two-hour delay in correcting a false alarm of an incident at Pickering Nuclear Generating Station on Sunday. The emergency sent to cell phones by the province’s emergency alert system warned of an “incident” at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station at roughly 7:20 a.m. Sunday. A second notice that said “there is NO active nuclear situation” went out at roughly 9:15 a.m.

Ms. Kelly Burke has been appointed as Ontario’s new French Language Services Commissioner.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) has announced that all of its members will be engaging in a one-day full withdrawal of services on Tuesday, January 21.