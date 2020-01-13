Monday Morning News – January 13

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries changing to 70 percent chance of flurries near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 23 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy after midnight with 60 percent chance of light snow before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12 with temperature rising to minus 7 by morning. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 14 overnight.
News Tidbits – The Sault’s first cannabis store may be able to open the doors in early March. The store will be located at 317 Northern Avenue East.
