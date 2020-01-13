Bitter Cold = Beautiful Scenery

The cold temperatures were quite bitter this weekend. But for those who ventured out, the blue skies and bright snow were a beautiful contrast for the blue water of Michipicoten Bay.
Some hikers bundled up and hiked the trails in Lake Superior Provincial Park, some ventured to Government Dock and captured the ice on the rocks. For me, the beautiful vista at Sandy Beach and the wisps of fog on the lake were perfect to capture.
Thank you for posting your beautiful photographs again.