Significant Snowfall expected in swath from Nipigon to Wawa

Environment Canada warns that significant snowfall will continue today in a stretch from Nipigon to Wawa in the amounts of 15 to 20 cm.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
  • White River – Dubreuilville
  • Marathon – Schreiber
  • Nipigon – Rossport

It is possible that lake effect snow from Lake Superior may increase up to 30 cm, and strong southerly wind gusts of 50 to 60 km/h will likely result in areas of blowing snow. The snow is expected to taper off to scattered flurries or freezing drizzle this evening or overnight.

