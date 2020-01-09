Significant Snowfall expected in swath from Nipigon to Wawa

Environment Canada warns that significant snowfall will continue today in a stretch from Nipigon to Wawa in the amounts of 15 to 20 cm.
Snowfall warning in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Marathon – Schreiber
- Nipigon – Rossport
It is possible that lake effect snow from Lake Superior may increase up to 30 cm, and strong southerly wind gusts of 50 to 60 km/h will likely result in areas of blowing snow. The snow is expected to taper off to scattered flurries or freezing drizzle this evening or overnight.
