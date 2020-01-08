Statement from Premier Doug Ford on the Fatal Plane Crash in Iran

Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement on the fatal plane crash in Iran:

“Today, we mourn the 63 Canadians and all of the other passengers and crew of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 who lost their lives suddenly and tragically while flying from Tehran to Kiev. My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of those who died. They are in our thoughts and prayers.

I want to thank the first responders and Red Crescent workers who have been working tirelessly for hours to recover the bodies of the deceased.

Our government and all citizens stand with the Iranian community here in Ontario and across Canada in this time of grief.”