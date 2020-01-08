Between the Covers – January 8

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are; “Blue Moon” by Lee Child, “The Deserter” by Nelson Demille, “The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly and “What Rose Forgot” by Nevada Barr. Come on in and check it out!

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY ARE: “I Invited Her In” by Adele Parks, “The Affair” by Lee Child, “The City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert and this week’s feature is “The Au Pair” by Emma Rous. (from book jacket)

Seraphine Mayes and her twin brother Danny were born in the middle of summer at their family’s estate on the Norfolk coast. Within hours of their birth, their mother threw herself from the cliffs, the au pair fled, and the village thrilled with whispers of dark cloaks, changelings, and the aloof couple who drew a young nanny into their inner circle.

Now an adult, Seraphine mourns the recent death of her father. While going through his belongings, she uncovers a family photograph that raises dangerous questions. It was taken on the day the twins were born, and in the photo, their mother, surrounded by her husband and her young son, is beautifully dressed, smiling serenely, and holding just one baby.

Who is the child and what really happened that day?

One person knows the truth, if only Seraphine can find her.

DOLLY PARTON’S IMAGINATION LIBRARY-The Wawa Public Library is your stop to sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library! This program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5! Come on in to the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected].

PUZZLES: If you enjoy doing puzzles and are looking to get out of the house or meet new people, come on into the library and join in the fun of creating a masterpiece. We will have a puzzle set up on a roll up canvas that can be taken out whenever someone is interested. For more information please talk to the friendly staff at the circulation desk.

AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM- We will resume the After School Program Tuesday, January 14th, 2020! All new members must fill out a registration form. The After School Program is for children up to the age of 12. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by a parent. For more information please contact Suzie at 705-856-2244 ext 290.

BOOKS AND DVDS FOR SALE- We always have a shelf of used books and DVDs available to purchase at a great price! Come on in and check it out!

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING – The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on Monday January 20th, 2020 starting at 5:30pm at the Wawa Public Library. Everyone is welcome to attend.