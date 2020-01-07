Council Meetings Tonight – January 7

The Council Meeting has items on the Consent Agenda:

Approve 2020 Council Meeting Dates (resolution)

Approve rescheduling of January 21, 2020 Regular Council Meeting (resolution)

Receive Committee / Board Minutes (resolution) Library Board Meeting – November 18, 2019 Cemetery Committee Meeting – November 20, 2019

Municipal Property Assessment Corporation – 2020 Municipal Levy (for information)

Municipal Property Assessment Corporation – 2020 Municipal Levy (for information)

Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services – Assessment of Ontario's Poverty Reduction Strategy (for information)

Ministry of Transportation – Follow-up Letter Regarding Driver Testing in Northern Communities (for information)

In new business, Council is expected to

Approve Council Travel for 2020 (resolution)

Appoint One (1) Captain for The Wawa Volunteer Fire Department (resolution)

Appoint Three (3) Firefighters for the Wawa Volunteer Fire Department (resolution),

and pass the following by-laws:

By-Law No. 3260-20 – to enter into an agreement with Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Ontario as represented by the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry for a Grant of Easement No. 1096 pursuant to the Public Lands Act for lands located adjacent to the Waste Disposal Site.

By-Law No. 3261-20 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an Agreement with Laurie Cavan, c.o.b. as Wawa Janitorial Service respecting the provision of janitorial services for the Municipal Offices Building, 40 Broadway Avenue, and the Wawa IT and Training Centre, 3 Maple Street, Wawa in the Municipality of Wawa.

By-Law No. 3262-20 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meeting held on the 7th day of January, 2020.

BL 3262-20 Proceeding Jan 7, 2020

By-Law No. 3263-20 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to appoint the Local Authority Services as the Investigator pursuant to Sections 9, 10, 11 and 239.1 of the Municipal Act, 2001, as amended.

By-Law No. 3264-20- to appoint a Deputy Fire Chief for the Municipality of Wawa Volunteer Fire Department.

By-Law No. 3265-20 – to amend By-Law No. 3069-17 and enter into an agreement with Industry Canada / FedNor, under the Northern Ontario Development Program to provide contribution towards the Boreal Forest Eco-Walk and Waterfront Rejuvenation (Project # 851-810713, Amendment No. 2).

By-Law No. 3266-20 – to authorize temporary borrowing from time to time to meet current expenditures during the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

By-Law No. 3267-20 – to provide for an Interim Tax Levy and the Payment of Interim Taxes for the Year 2020.

Council will then move into an in camera session for the following items: