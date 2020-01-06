Snow squall warning (Montreal River Harbour – St. Joseph Island)

5:15 AM EST Monday 06 January 2020

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls expected today.

In the wake of a low pressure system, cold northwest winds over the relatively warm waters of lake Superior will result in the development of lake effect flurries and snow squalls today.

Snow squalls are expected to taper off to a few flurries as the winds shift to southwest this evening. However they could redevelop again Tuesday morning.

Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm will be possible in some areas by this evening. In addition, northwest winds gusting to 70 km/h will result in areas of blowing snow giving very poor visibility.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.