Thursday Morning News – January 2

Weather – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Flurries beginning this morning. Amount 5 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 1. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Flurries ending overnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle this evening and after midnight. Amount 2 cm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

News tidbits – The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation is preparing to launch a new fundraising campaign tomorrow – their hint shows a deck of cards being shuffled. Could it be ‘Chase the Ace’ for Wawa? Stay tuned.