On January 1, 2020 at approximately 1:40 a.m. members from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division (HSD) conducted a traffic stop on Queen Street, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
As a result of further investigation, Johar Sirage HUSSEIN 35 years-old from Calgary, Alberta was charged with the following:
- Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration – 80 plus, contrary to section 320.14(1)(B) of the Criminal Code (CC).
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 3, 2020 located at 426 Queen Street, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provide policing services throughout Ontario. Our officers are responsible for policing over one million square kilometres of land and waterways. They provide frontline policing services to more than 320 Ontario municipalities and patrol over 126,000 kilometres of provincial roadways.
Latest posts by Ontario Provincial Police (see all)
- Sudbury OPP Identify Deceased in New Year’s Day Collision - January 2, 2020
- SSM OPP Charge Batchewana Male with Assault with a Weapon - January 2, 2020
- SSM OPP Charge Calgary Man with Operation while Impaired - January 2, 2020