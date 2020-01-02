SSM OPP Charge Calgary Man with Operation while Impaired

On January 1, 2020 at approximately 1:40 a.m. members from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division (HSD) conducted a traffic stop on Queen Street, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

As a result of further investigation, Johar Sirage HUSSEIN 35 years-old from Calgary, Alberta was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration – 80 plus, contrary to section 320.14(1)(B) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 3, 2020 located at 426 Queen Street, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.