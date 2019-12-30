Poor weather and Weather Alerts Continue

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

A mix of wintry weather including freezing rain expected today.

Freezing drizzle or light snow will transition to mainly ice pellets or freezing rain this morning and to snow this afternoon.

Ice accretion or build-up of up to 10 mm is possible.

Untreated surfaces may become slippery and power outages are possible. Poor travel conditions are expected today.

Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Road closures are possible. Utility outages may occur.

6:20 AM EST Monday 30 December 2019

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Ice storm ending today.

Freezing rain is expected to continue this morning. Temperatures in some areas remain very close to the freezing mark so some of the precipitation may fall as rain.

The freezing rain is expected to transition to snow this afternoon.

Ice accretion or build-up of 10 to 15 mm is possible and widespread power outages are likely. Poor travel conditions can be expected today.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.