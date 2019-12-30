Freezing rain warning in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
A mix of wintry weather including freezing rain expected today.
Freezing drizzle or light snow will transition to mainly ice pellets or freezing rain this morning and to snow this afternoon.
Ice accretion or build-up of up to 10 mm is possible.
Untreated surfaces may become slippery and power outages are possible. Poor travel conditions are expected today.
Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Road closures are possible. Utility outages may occur.
6:20 AM EST Monday 30 December 2019
Freezing rain warning in effect for:
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Ice storm ending today.
Freezing rain is expected to continue this morning. Temperatures in some areas remain very close to the freezing mark so some of the precipitation may fall as rain.
The freezing rain is expected to transition to snow this afternoon.
Ice accretion or build-up of 10 to 15 mm is possible and widespread power outages are likely. Poor travel conditions can be expected today.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Freezing Rain Warning Continues - December 30, 2019
- Today’s Garbage Collection Cancelled - December 30, 2019
- Poor weather and Weather Alerts Continue - December 30, 2019