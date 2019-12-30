Snowfall Warning – Pukaskwa Park to Searchmont

Dec 30, 2019 at 20:32
8:13 PM EST Monday 30 December 2019
Snowfall warning in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Snow continuing tonight.
Another 15 to possibly 20 cm of snow is forecast by Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to be heaviest this evening.
Northerly winds gusting to 50 km/h will also produce reduced visibilities in blowing snow.
Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.
