Freezing Rain Warning Continues

Dec 30, 2019 at 11:50

Right now in Wawa, the freezing rain has transitioned to snow that is beginning to accumulate. Wawa-news has received reports that highway conditions are not good. It is snowing heavy in the Soo, and in Chapleau as well.

The garbage collection that had been scheduled for today has been cancelled due to the inclement weather.

OPP are suggesting, “If you do not have to drive today, consider staying put. If you must drive today, give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Drive with extra caution and leave extra space between your vehicle and other vehicles on the roadway. Clear all the snow off from your vehicle (roof included) before driving.”

10:44 AM EST Monday 30 December 2019

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

A mix of wintry weather including freezing rain expected today.

Ice pellets or freezing rain will change to snow this afternoon.

Ice accretion or build-up of up to 10 mm is possible. Snowfall amounts near 10 cm can also be expected this afternoon and tonight.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Road closures are possible. Utility outages may occur.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.