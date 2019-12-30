PERRON, Ghislain

Passed away peacefully at Health Sciences North, Sudbury on Friday December 27, 2019 at the age 74 years. Dear father of Martin Perron. Loving brother of Claudette Perron Lord (Mario Bergeron) and Mireille Perron Lacroix (Denis Lacroix). Ghislain will be remembered by his nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to visit at Ste-Cecile Church on Saturday January 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Michael Asorgoe officiating.

Memorial donations made to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Algoma Lung Association would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa. www.kerryfuneralhome.ca