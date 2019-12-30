Monday Morning News – December 30

Weather – Periods of freezing drizzle and a few flurries changing to ice pellets mixed with snow this morning then to snow near noon. Risk of freezing rain this morning. Blowing snow late this afternoon. Snow and ice pellet amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 early this morning. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight – Periods of snow. Blowing snow early this evening. Amount 5 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 9.

Be very careful walking today. The ice pellets are accumulating and although the crust appears to be stable as soon as you walk on it, the snow turns to sugar and footing can be uncertain.

If you are driving, you may wish to reconsider your travel plans.

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

A mix of wintry weather including freezing rain expected today.

Freezing drizzle or light snow will transition to mainly ice pellets or freezing rain this morning and to snow this afternoon.

Ice accretion or build-up of up to 10 mm is possible.

Untreated surfaces may become slippery and power outages are possible. Poor travel conditions are expected today.

Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Road closures are possible. Utility outages may occur.