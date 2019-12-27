Vehicle Fire at Northern Lights Ford

The Wawa Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Northern Lights Ford late this afternoon.
A pickup truck was fully engulfed when the firefighters arrived. They quickly worked on the fire to keep it from spreading to the vehicle beside it. It took the firefighters about 45 minutes to extinguish the fire.
