Breaking News

Vehicle Fire at Northern Lights Ford

Post Views: 316

 

The Wawa Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Northern Lights Ford late this afternoon.

 

A pickup truck was fully engulfed when the firefighters arrived. They quickly worked on the fire to keep it from spreading to the vehicle beside it. It took the firefighters about 45 minutes to extinguish the fire.

 

Brenda Stockton

Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*