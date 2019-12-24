Tuesday Morning News – December 24

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h near noon. High of minus 1. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Flurries or freezing drizzle. Fog patches. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill near minus 6.

News Tidbits – The hot water was restored at the MMCC last night.

51 Canadians have left their families this holiday season to battle forest fires in New South Wales, Australia. Another 18 are leaving on December 30th. Canada has asked for help from Australian firefighters, but this is the first time that Australia has requested assistance. New South Wales is in a drought situation, with record high temperatures and strong winds are feeding more than 100 fires, including the Gospers Mountain blaze, which covered more than 460,000 hectares.

Don’t forget to vote in Wawa’s Christmas Decoration Contest!