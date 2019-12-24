A Beautiful Sunrise – Christmas Eve Day

This morning at 7:50 the sky began to glow with the impending sunrise competing with the lights from the town. Only a few more minutes and the sky would brighten, the dawn struggling, but eventually winning over the street lights.

The sky became brighter and brighter, setting the sky on fire. The red was bright enough it was reflected in the frozen slush of the lake.

Although the sun was never visible, the glow that lit the sky was beautiful to begin this Christmas Eve day.