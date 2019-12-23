Breaking News

Monday Morning News – December 23

Post Views: 86

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Clearing this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 early this morning then light near noon. Temperature falling to minus 5 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

News Tidbits – MMCC Staff say that the hot water is not working at the MMCC right now. They are working on it and will update when it is back up.

Brenda Stockton

Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*