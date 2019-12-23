Monday Morning News – December 23

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Clearing this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 early this morning then light near noon. Temperature falling to minus 5 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 18 overnight.
News Tidbits – MMCC Staff say that the hot water is not working at the MMCC right now. They are working on it and will update when it is back up.
