Schreiber OPP Arrest two suspects after theft of gas in Terrace Bay

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Schreiber Detachment issued a public alert in relation to a theft of gas incident that occurred on December 16, 2019 in Terrace Bay, Ontario.
The suspect vehicle was located in a ditch; down a side road near the community of Pays Plat. The two suspects had fled into the bush area nearby.
The OPP Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team (ERT) officers attended and assisted with searching for the vehicle occupants. Subsequently, the driver and passenger were located and arrested.
Travis Shane STOUT (31) of High Prairie, Alberta, is charged with the following offences;
- Theft under $5000
- Flight from police
- Dangerous operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Prohibited
- Fail to Comply with Recognizance
- Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm/ammunition
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited weapon
- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
- Possession of an identity document of another person
Chelsea DENIS-REID (29) of Edmonton, Alberta, is charged with the following offences;
- Theft under $5000
- Fail to Comply with Recognizance
- Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm/ammunition
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited weapon
- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
- Possession of an identity document of another person
Both accused appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice Thunder Bay, on December 17, 2019 and were remanded into custody.
